Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Calgon Carbon in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, TG, TROX, KOP, KRO)

Written on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 12:36am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Calgon Carbon ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.14. Following is Tredegar Corp with a FCF per share of $1.33. Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.52.

Koppers Holdings follows with a FCF per share of $1.65, and Kronos Worldwide rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.83.

Ticker(s): CCC TG TROX KOP KRO

