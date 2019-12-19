Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Calgon Carbon in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, TG, TROX, KOP, KRO)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Calgon Carbon ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.14. Tredegar Corp is next with a FCF per share of $1.33. Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.52.

Koppers Holdings follows with a FCF per share of $1.65, and Kronos Worldwide rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.83.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A have risen 21.0%. We continue to monitor Tronox Ltd-Cl A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.