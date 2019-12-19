Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Calgon Carbon in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, TG, TROX, KOP, KRO)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Calgon Carbon ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.14. Tredegar Corp is next with a FCF per share of $1.33. Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.52.
Koppers Holdings follows with a FCF per share of $1.65, and Kronos Worldwide rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.83.
