Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (BUFF, LNDC, TR, CVGW, MDLZ)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Blue Buffalo Pet ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.12. Following is Landec Corp with a FCF per share of $0.25. Tootsie Roll Ind ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.40.

Calavo Growers I follows with a FCF per share of $1.01, and Mondelez Inter-A rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.04.

