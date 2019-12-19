Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Biotelemetry Inc in the Health Care Services Industry (BEAT, CRVL, RDNT, CCRN, LHCG)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Biotelemetry Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.33. Following is Corvel Corp with a FCF per share of $1.08. Radnet Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.14.
Cross Country He follows with a FCF per share of $1.15, and Lhc Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.25.
