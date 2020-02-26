Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Weight Watchers in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (WTW, HRB, CSV, SERV, BID)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Weight Watchers ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.22. H&R Block Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.31. Carriage Service ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.68.
Servicemaster Gl follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.85, and Sotheby'S rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.77.
