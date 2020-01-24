Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Ttm Technologies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (TTMI, MEI, SANM, JBL, IPGP)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Ttm Technologies ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.12. Methode Elec is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.22. Sanmina Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.60.

Jabil Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.95, and Ipg Photonics rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.34.

