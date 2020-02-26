Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Tivo Corp in the Systems Software Industry (TIVO, SYMC, ORCL, PRGS, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.27. Following is Symantec Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.11. Oracle Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.16.

Progress Softwar follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.20, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.84.

