Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Titan Intl Inc in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TWI, AGCO, DE, TTC, LNN)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.16. Following is Agco Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.70. Deere & Co ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.33.

Toro Co follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.13, and Lindsay Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.22.

