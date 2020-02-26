MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Steven Madden in the Footwear Industry (SHOO, SKX, DECK, NKE, CROX)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Steven Madden ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.88. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.63. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 31.28.

Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.80, and Crocs Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 50.13.

