Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Star Group L.P. in the Gas Utilities Industry (SGU, NFG, UGI, SPH, SJI)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Star Group L.P. ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.17. Following is Natl Fuel Gas Co with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.07. Ugi Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.26.

Suburban Propane Partners LP follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.42, and South Jersey Ind rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.14.

