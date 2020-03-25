Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Spectrum Brands in the Household Products Industry (SPB, ENR, CENTA, CENT, KMB)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Spectrum Brands ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.42. Energizer Holdin is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.43. Central Garden-A ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.59.
Central Garden follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.47, and Kimberly-Clark rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.01.
