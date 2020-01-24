Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (PBI, ACCO, TILE, HNI, KNL)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Pitney Bowes Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.18. Acco Brands Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.23. Interface Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.35.

Hni Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.80, and Knoll Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.77.

