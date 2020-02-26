Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Orchid Island Ca in the Mortgage REITs Industry (ORC, NRZ, ANH, TWO, AGNC)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Orchid Island Ca ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.81. Following is New Resident with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.48. Anworth Mortgage ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.57.
Two Harbors Inve follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.03, and Agnc Investment rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.05.
