Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of National General in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (NGHC, AIG, HIG, AFG, L)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

National General ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.73. American Interna is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.21. Hartford Finl Sv ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.90.

Amer Finl Group follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.84, and Loews Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.58.

