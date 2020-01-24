Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Meredith Corp in the Publishing Industry (MDP, GCI, NEWM, SCHL, NWSA)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Meredith Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.77. Gannett Co Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.70. New Media Invest ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.01.
Scholastic Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.57, and News Corp-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.36.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Media Invest on August 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.00. Since that call, shares of New Media Invest have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest forward p/e ratio meredith corp gannett co inc new media invest scholastic corp news corp-cl a