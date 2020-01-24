Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Meredith Corp in the Publishing Industry (MDP, GCI, NEWM, SCHL, NWSA)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Meredith Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.77. Gannett Co Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.70. New Media Invest ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.01.

Scholastic Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.57, and News Corp-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.36.

