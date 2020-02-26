Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Kar Auction Serv in the Diversified Support Services Industry (KAR, MATW, HCSG, VVI, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Kar Auction Serv ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.55. Matthews Intl-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.53. Healthcare Servs ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.92.

Viad Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.80, and Mobile Mini rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.28.

