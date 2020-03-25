Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Intl Paper Co in the Paper Packaging Industry (IP, WRK, SEE, PKG, GPK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Intl Paper Co ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.99. Following is Westrock Co with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.38. Sealed Air Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.54.

Packaging Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.85, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.91.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intl Paper Co on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $41.53. Since that call, shares of Intl Paper Co have fallen 36.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.