Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Intl Paper Co in the Paper Packaging Industry (IP, WRK, PKG, SEE, GPK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Intl Paper Co ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.14. Westrock Co is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.91. Packaging Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.17.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.13, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.60.

