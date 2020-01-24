Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Intl Paper Co in the Paper Packaging Industry (IP, WRK, PKG, SEE, GPK)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Intl Paper Co ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.14. Westrock Co is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.91. Packaging Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.17.
Sealed Air Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.13, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.60.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Graphic Packagin on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Graphic Packagin have risen 17.6%. We continue to monitor Graphic Packagin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest forward p/e ratio intl paper co westrock co packaging corp sealed air corp graphic packagin