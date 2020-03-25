Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of General Electric in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, MMM, RAVN, HON, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

General Electric ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.23. 3M Co is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.24. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.62.

Honeywell Intl follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.10, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.12.

