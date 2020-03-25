MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of General Electric in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, MMM, RAVN, HON, CSL)

Written on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 2:51am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

General Electric ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.23. 3M Co is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.24. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.62.

Honeywell Intl follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.10, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.12.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of General Electric on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.83. Since that call, shares of General Electric have fallen 48.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

