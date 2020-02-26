Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Eros Internation in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (EROS, VIAB, CNK, FOXA, FOX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Eros Internation ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.01. Viacom Inc-B is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.37. Cinemark Holding ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.49.

Twenty-First C-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.08, and Twenty-First - B rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.35.

