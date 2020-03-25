Relatively Low Forward P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Citigroup Inc in the Diversified Banks Industry (C, WFC, BAC, USB, JPM)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.32. Following is Wells Fargo & Co with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.47. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.00.
Us Bancorp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.09, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.05.
