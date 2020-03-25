Relatively Low Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Tfs Financial Co in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TFSL, AF, TREE, BNCL, KRNY)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Tfs Financial Co ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.2%. Following is Astoria Finl with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%. Lendingtree Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.9%.

Beneficial Banco follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%, and Kearny Financial rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%.

