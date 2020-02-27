Relatively Low Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Tempur Sealy Int in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LZB, LEG, ETH, MHK)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.1%. La-Z-Boy Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 6.4%. Leggett & Platt ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%.

Ethan Allen follows with a forward earnings yield of 10.3%, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 12.3%.

