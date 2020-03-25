Relatively Low Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (ROP, CSL, HON, RAVN, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Roper Technologi ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%. Carlisle Cos Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%. Honeywell Intl ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%.

Raven Industries follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 8.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Raven Industries on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.28. Since that call, shares of Raven Industries have fallen 36.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.