Relatively Low Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Rexford Industri in the Industrial REITs Industry (REXR, STAG, TRNO, DRE, PLD)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Rexford Industri ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.8%. Following is Stag Industrial with a forward earnings yield of 1.3%. Terreno Realty C ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.3%.

Duke Realty Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 1.8%, and Prologis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%.

