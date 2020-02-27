Relatively Low Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Lululemon Ath in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (LULU, UA, COLM, VFC, VRA)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Lululemon Ath ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.3%. Following is Under Armo-C with a forward earnings yield of 1.5%. Columbia Sportsw ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%.

Vf Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.6%, and Vera Bradley Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.9%.

