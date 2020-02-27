MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Lululemon Ath in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (LULU, UA, COLM, VFC, VRA)

Written on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 12:37am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Lululemon Ath ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.3%. Following is Under Armo-C with a forward earnings yield of 1.5%. Columbia Sportsw ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%.

Vf Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.6%, and Vera Bradley Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lululemon Ath and will alert subscribers who have LULU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest forward earnings yield lululemon ath under armo-c columbia sportsw vf corp vera bradley inc

Ticker(s): LULU UA COLM VFC VRA

Contact Shiri Gupta