Relatively Low Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Jpmorgan Chase in the Diversified Banks Industry (JPM, USB, BAC, C, WFC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%. Us Bancorp is next with a forward earnings yield of 7.5%. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.6%.

Citigroup Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.2%, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 9.5%.

