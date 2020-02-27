Relatively Low Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Horace Mann Educ in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (HMN, KMPR, AIZ, L, AFG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Horace Mann Educ ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.1%. Kemper Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 5.3%. Assurant Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%.

Loews Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%, and Amer Finl Group rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 8.2%.

