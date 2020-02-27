Relatively Low Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Hff Inc-A in the Real Estate Services Industry (HF, MMI, JLL, RMAX, ASPS)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Hff Inc-A ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%. Marcus & Millich is next with a forward earnings yield of 6.0%. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%.

Re/Max Holdings follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%, and Altisource Port rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 10.3%.

