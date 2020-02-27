Relatively Low Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, WCG, MOH, HUM, UNH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Healthequity Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.3%. Following is Wellcare Health with a forward earnings yield of 2.9%. Molina Healthcar ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%.

Humana Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%, and Unitedhealth Grp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%.

