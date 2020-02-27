Relatively Low Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Cf Industries Ho in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (CF, SMG, MON, AVD, FMC)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Cf Industries Ho ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.4%. Scotts Miracle is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%. Monsanto Co ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%.

Amer Vanguard follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.1%, and Fmc Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 6.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monsanto Co on April 9th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Monsanto Co have risen 4.8%. We continue to monitor Monsanto Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.