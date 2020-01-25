Relatively Low Forward Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Alleghany Corp in the Reinsurance Industry (Y, RNR, RGA, RE, TPRE)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Alleghany Corp ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%. Renaissancere is next with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%. Reinsurance Grou ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.6%.

Everest Re Group follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.9%, and Third Point Rein rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 10.3%.

