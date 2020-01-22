Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Twenty-First - B in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (FOX, FOXA, DIS, WWE, CNK)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Twenty-First - B ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 329.0%. Following is Twenty-First C-A with a EPS growth of 329.0%. Walt Disney Co ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,588.6%.

World Wrestlin-A follows with a EPS growth of 2,300.0%, and Cinemark Holding rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,713.6%.

