Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Tegna Inc in the Broadcasting Industry (TGNA, MEG, NXST, DISCA, DISCK)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Tegna Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 1,111.1%. Media General is next with a EPS growth of 3,541.7%. Nexstar Media-A ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 5,377.9%.
Discovery Comm-A follows with a EPS growth of 10,610.6%, and Discovery Comm-C rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 10,610.6%.
