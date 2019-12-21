MySmarTrend
Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Service Corp Int in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (SCI, RGS, HRB, ASCMA, SERV)

Written on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 12:34am
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Service Corp Int ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 58.8%. Following is Regis Corp with a EPS growth of 1,666.7%. H&R Block Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 6,450.3%.

Ascent Capital-A follows with a EPS growth of 6,606.5%, and Servicemaster Gl rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 10,439.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Servicemaster Gl and will alert subscribers who have SERV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

