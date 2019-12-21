Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Pbf Energy Inc-A in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (PBF, REGI, PSX, VLO, HFC)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Pbf Energy Inc-A ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 5,052.5%. Renewable Energy is next with a EPS growth of 6,727.3%. Phillips 66 ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 13,724.2%.

Valero Energy follows with a EPS growth of 13,726.6%, and Hollyfrontier Co rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 26,942.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hollyfrontier Co on November 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.91. Since that call, shares of Hollyfrontier Co have fallen 5.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.