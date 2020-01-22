Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Pam Transport in the Trucking Industry (PTSI, LSTR, MRTN, JBHT, ODFL)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Pam Transport ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 806.5%. Landstar System is next with a EPS growth of 1,171.4%. Marten Transport ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,756.8%.

Hunt (Jb) Trans follows with a EPS growth of 1,877.5%, and Old Dominion Frt rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,611.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Old Dominion Frt. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Old Dominion Frt in search of a potential trend change.