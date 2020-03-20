Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Netapp Inc in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (NTAP, HPQ, AVID, XRX, SSYS)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Netapp Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 1,098.9%. Following is Hp Inc with a EPS growth of 1,414.8%. Avid Technology ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,678.8%.
Xerox Corp follows with a EPS growth of 1,919.4%, and Stratasys Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,205.1%.
