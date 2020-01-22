Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Monster Beverage in the Soft Drinks Industry (MNST, FIZZ, KO, PEP, COKE)
Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Monster Beverage ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 1,952.0%. Following is Natl Beverage with a EPS growth of 2,345.7%. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 3,324.2%.
Pepsico Inc follows with a EPS growth of 6,499.2%, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 23,068.2%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monster Beverage on November 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $59.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Monster Beverage have risen 12.8%. We continue to monitor Monster Beverage for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest eps growth monster beverage natl beverage coca-cola co/the pepsico inc coca-cola bottli