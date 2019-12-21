Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Monmouth Real Es in the Industrial REITs Industry (MNR, TRNO, DRE, FR, EGP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 1,923.1%. Terreno Realty C is next with a EPS growth of 2,058.8%. Duke Realty Corp ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 3,333.3%.

First Ind Realty follows with a EPS growth of 3,333.3%, and Eastgroup Prop rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 4,105.3%.

