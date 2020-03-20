Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Mid-America Apar in the Residential REITs Industry (MAA, AVB, CPT, ESS, EQR)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Mid-America Apar ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 166.7%. Following is Avalonbay Commun with a EPS growth of 494.8%. Camden Prop Tr ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 568.2%.
Essex Property follows with a EPS growth of 828.6%, and Equity Residenti rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,944.4%.
