Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Marriott Intl-A in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (MAR, VAC, HLT, CCL, H)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Marriott Intl-A ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 1,119.2%. Following is Marriott Vacatio with a EPS growth of 2,760.4%. Hilton Worldwide ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 3,300.2%.

Carnival Corp follows with a EPS growth of 3,701.9%, and Hyatt Hotels-A rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 4,393.9%.

