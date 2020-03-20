Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Jm Smucker Co in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (SJM, MKC, LANC, POST, JBSS)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Jm Smucker Co ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 144.1%. Mccormick-N/V is next with a EPS growth of 254.7%. Lancaster Colony ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 415.1%.

Post Holdings In follows with a EPS growth of 624.3%, and John B Sanfilipp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,151.1%.

