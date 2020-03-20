Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Illumina Inc in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (ILMN, TMO, TECH, PRAH, BRKR)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Illumina Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 846.1%. Thermo Fisher is next with a EPS growth of 1,106.0%. Bio-Techne Corp ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,240.6%.
Pra Health Scien follows with a EPS growth of 1,310.7%, and Bruker Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,337.6%.
