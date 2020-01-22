Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Franklin Financi in the Regional Banks Industry (FSB, TBK, CNOB, BPFH, EFSC)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Franklin Financi ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 15.5%. Triumph Bancorp is next with a EPS growth of 26.4%. Connectone Banco ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 62.9%.

Boston Priv Finl follows with a EPS growth of 76.3%, and Enterprise Finan rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 94.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Enterprise Finan on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Enterprise Finan have risen 15.0%. We continue to monitor Enterprise Finan for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.