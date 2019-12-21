Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Dorman Products in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (DORM, GNTX, LEA, BWA, DLPH)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Dorman Products ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 218.4%. Gentex Corp is next with a EPS growth of 264.4%. Lear Corp ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 418.2%.

Borgwarner Inc follows with a EPS growth of 788.5%, and Delphi Automotiv rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 929.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Delphi Automotiv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Delphi Automotiv in search of a potential trend change.