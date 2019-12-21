Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Davita Inc in the Health Care Services Industry (DVA, DPLO, LH, CVS, AMED)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Davita Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 735.5%. Following is Diplomat Pharmac with a EPS growth of 794.5%. Laboratory Cp ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,194.3%.

Cvs Health Corp follows with a EPS growth of 1,195.5%, and Amedisys Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,504.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Davita Inc on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $57.79. Since that recommendation, shares of Davita Inc have risen 27.6%. We continue to monitor Davita Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.