Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Avnet Inc in the Technology Distributors Industry (AVT, SNX, SCSC, AXE, ARW)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Avnet Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 156.3%. Synnex Corp is next with a EPS growth of 882.7%. Scansource Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 971.2%.
Anixter Intl Inc follows with a EPS growth of 1,347.2%, and Arrow Electronic rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,732.7%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Arrow Electronic on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $75.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Arrow Electronic have risen 11.5%. We continue to monitor Arrow Electronic for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest eps growth avnet inc synnex corp scansource inc anixter intl inc arrow electronic