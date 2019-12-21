Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Alamo Group in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (ALG, WBC, WAB, ASTE, PCAR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Alamo Group ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 68.3%. Wabco Holdings is next with a EPS growth of 424.9%. Wabtec Corp ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 458.7%.

Astec Industries follows with a EPS growth of 742.5%, and Paccar Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 941.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Paccar Inc on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $70.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Paccar Inc have risen 12.7%. We continue to monitor Paccar Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.