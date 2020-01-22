Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Adv Energy Inds in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (AEIS, ENTG, KLAC, MKSI, CCMP)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Adv Energy Inds ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 128.1%. Entegris Inc is next with a EPS growth of 634.9%. Kla-Tencor Corp ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 832.4%.
Mks Instruments follows with a EPS growth of 1,132.3%, and Cabot Microelec rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,191.2%.
